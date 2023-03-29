Motorola Launches Budget Smartphone 'g13' In India With 5000 mAh Battery, 6.5-Inch Display; Check Price, First Sale, More

New Delhi: Motorola on Wednesday launched its new budget segment smartphone in the Indian market with 5000 mAh battery, 6.5-inch 90hz display and Helio G85 power processor. The latest device is part of Motorola’s budget g series in India. It runs on newest Android 13 and the company has promised an assured upgrade to Android 14 along with 3 years of security upgrades.

Moto g13 is slim, light and premium with carefully considered and thoughtfully crafted details. It comes in two colour options – Lavender Blue and Matte Charcoal. It is having dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos and containing 3.5mm headset jack.

How much will it cost?

The usual price of moto g13 is Rs 13,999. However, there is a discount of

When will the first sale start for Motorola g 13?

The first sale for the new budget segment Motorola g 13 will start on April 5, 2023 in India.

What are the specifications?

The smartphone sports 4G RAM and 64GB expandable storage, a 5000 mAh charging with 10W and battery life up to 2 days.

Motorola g 13 Camera

Speaking to the camera, the smartphone is having triple rear camera setup of 50MP+2MP+2MP including macro camera and depth sensor. It is offering many shooting modes including simultaneous capture, spot colour, AR stickers, Timelapses, slow motion. It also has video stabilisation and video snapshot.

Motorola g 13 display

The 6.5 IPS LCD screen is designed with narrow bezels, so you see the big picture in sharp detail.

Motorola g 13 Processor

The device is powered by powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Game without glitches and do everything you want without interruptions.