Motorola Launches Moto G73 5G In India: Check Price, Specifications, Flipkart Offers, Other Details

New Delhi: Today, the Moto G73 5G was formally launched in India, weeks after the firm had previously unveiled the Moto E13 for budget-conscious users. While packing significantly superior features and technology, the new Motorola smartphone is still intended for people on a cheap budget.

For instance, the Moto G73 5G has 8GB of RAM while the majority of competing smartphones in this price category only have 6GB. The display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, allowing for fluid scrolling. With the Moto G73 5G, Motorola also offers a pristine Android 13 experience. (Also Read: Poco X5 5G Confirmed To Launch On March 14 In India: Check Price, Release Date, Specifications, Other Details)

Price of Moto G73 5G

The Moto G73 5G costs Rs 18,999 in India with just 8GB Memory and 128GB storage. Motorola has stated that users can receive an additional discount worth Rs 2,000 in conjunction with the launch of certain bank cards. (Also Read: Google, Meta 'Over-Hired' Thousands Who Do 'Fake Work': Former PayPal Exec)

Colour Options of Moto G73 5G

Midnight Blue and Lucent White are the two colour options available for the Moto G73. On March 16 at 12 PM, Flipkart and the official Motorola channels will begin selling the smartphone.

Specifications of Moto G73 5G

It has a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. The selfie camera is located in a small hole that has been punched out in the display's middle. The Moto G73 weighs 181 grammes and has an 8.29mm thickness.

A 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a macro capability are located on the rear. The 50-megapixel primary camera, according to Motorola, uses "Ultra Pixel" technology.

A 16-megapixel primary camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front. Moreover, the smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that is advertised as providing "all-day" backup. The charger is packaged with the battery and supports 30W TurboPower charging. The Moto G73 offers a pristine Android 13 experience.