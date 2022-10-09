Motorola Moto E32 launched: Check price in India, features, specifications, other details

Lenovo-owned Motorola has come out with an affordable smartphone in India. The smartphone - Moto E32 is the latest addition to the brand's E-series handsets. The entry-level smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,499 on Flipkart and offers a discount of Rs 549 on an annual Zee5 membership.

The sale for the Moto E32 has commenced with the launch and deals can be availed on Flipkart.

As far as Motorola Moto E32's features and specifications are concerned, the smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The punch hole cutout is designed to house the front camera. The smartphone houses MediaTek Helio G37, a 4G chip. The device comes in only one variant and that is 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

The smartphone is available in two colours - Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

It comes with a 50MP rear camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. The rear camera is capable of shooting up to 30fps FHD videos.

The smartphone supports 10W charging, has an IP52 water-repellent design and 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm dimensions. The fingerprint is side-mounted and the phone comes with stock Android 12 with two years of security updates.