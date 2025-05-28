Motorola Razr 60 Flip Phone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400X; Check Camera, Battery And Price

Motorola Razr 60 India Launch: Motorola has launched the Razr 60 flip phone in India. The newly-launch foldable smartphone operates on Hello UI based on Android 15 out of the box. The company will give 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates to it. Notably, the Motorola Razr 60 flip phone will complement the already launched Motorola Razr 60 Ultra among the foldable space and succeeds the Razr 50 launched last year.

The Motorola Razr 60 flip phone features the world’s first video gestures with a 100% true color camera. It also debuts as India’s first flip phone with finishes in Pearl Marble and Fabric textures, alongside a vegan leather option. The new smartphone introduces several firsts in the flip phone segment, including gesture-controlled video recording, Pantone-validated camera color accuracy, and support for both motoAI and Google Gemini on the external display.

Motorola Razr 60 Flip Phone Specifications:

The phone features a 6.96-inch FlexView FHD+ pOLED LTPO internal display with a resolution of 1080×2640 pixels along with a 3.63-inch QuickView pOLED LTPS outer display with a resolution of 1056×1066 pixels, offering a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1700 nits peak brightness.

The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400X 4nm processor paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for efficient performance. It houses a 4500mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. On the photography front, the Razr 60 is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera for selfies.

The flip phone's audio is enhanced with stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio output, and Dolby Atmos support. The flip phone is built with a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for over 500,000 folds. Adding further, the flip phone is IP48-rated for dust and water resistance and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It also features Dolby Atmos spatial sound for an immersive audio experience.

Motorola Razr 60 Price In India And Availability

The foldable smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 and will be available starting June 4 via Motorola.com, Flipkart, and leading offline retail stores.