Motorola Razr Fold launched in India at Rs…; features, camera, performance, and battery

Motorola Razr Fold: Motorola launched the Razr Fold in India on May 13, 2026. It is the company’s first book-style foldable smartphone. The phone is now on sale through Flipkart, motorola.in, and selected retail stores, with a starting price of Rs 1,49,999. The Razr Fold will compete with foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series and Vivo X Fold 5. Motorola is also offering a free one-time screen replacement within the first year for customers who buy the phone before June 20, 2026.

Motorola Razr Fold: Display and design

The Razr Fold carries a large 8.1-inch 2K LTPO 120Hz flexible 10-bit AMOLED inner display and a 6.6-inch 165Hz 10-bit pOLED outer screen, protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. In practical terms, the outer screen is large enough for most daily tasks such as reading messages, checking notifications, and taking calls without ever unfolding the phone. The peak brightness hits 6,200 nits on the inner display, which means outdoor visibility would be better.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When folded, it measures 9.89mm thick and 4.55mm when open, weighing 243 grams.

Also Read: Korean baseball AI video trend: Use THIS AI prompt to create such stadium videos; Instagram is flooded with this

Motorola Razr Fold: Camera

The camera system includes a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP 122-degree ultrawide camera. All three rear cameras share the same megapixel count, which is unusual and points toward consistent image quality across zoom levels.

For selfies, the outer display carries a 32MP shooter, while the inner display has a 20MP camera. It also gets a periscope telephoto lens, which is typically found only in flagship bar-style phones.

Also Read: Google just Introduced the Googlebook – An AI-First laptop that works like your phone's best friend

Motorola Razr Fold: Performance and battery

The Razr Fold runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, along with a 6,002mm² vapour chamber and liquid metal cooling to manage heat. It comes with a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon cell battery that supports 80W wired TurboPower charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone runs Android 16 out of the box, and Motorola promises up to 7 major Android upgrades.

The Razr Fold also carries IP46, IP48, and IP49 ratings, covering dust and water resistance across multiple conditions. There is also an instant Rs 10,000 bank discount that brings the effective starting price down to Rs 1,39,999.

With the launch of the Razr Fold, Motorola aims to strengthen its position in the flagship smartphone segment.