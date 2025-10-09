Advertisement
Motorola Rolls Out Android 16 - Check What's New

Motorola announced the rollout of Android 16 across its smartphone portfolio. Android 16 introduced a wide range of enhancements designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity, the company said.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Image Source- Motorola

New Delhi: Motorola announced the rollout of Android 16 across its smartphone portfolio. Android 16 introduced a wide range of enhancements designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity, the company said. With Notification Auto Grouping, users can keep their devices clutter-free as apps are prevented from overwhelming them with multiple alerts. Improved support for hearing devices provides clearer calls and easier control across brands, including LE Audio devices for noisy environments. Instant Hotspot allows devices signed into the same Google account to connect automatically without the need for passwords, offering frictionless connectivity across tablets and Chromebooks.

The update also brings in “Modes”, a new feature that lets users personalize their device behavior based on activity, whether sleeping, driving, or working. Each mode can control notifications, app behavior, and display or sound settings, while Advanced Protection delivers stronger security with a single tap. Users will also experience a refreshed interface, smarter system settings, new diagnostics tools, expanded battery insights, improved accessibility, and Moto Secure 5.5 with features like Secure Power-Off, ensuring that Motorola devices remain future-ready.

The Android 16 rollout begins with the three models - Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, and Motorola Edge 50 Pro. "These devices have already set benchmarks in design, performance, and camera technology. Now with the integration of Android 16, they are further elevated to deliver a more seamless, secure, and personalized smartphone experience," the company said in an official press release.

Commenting on the rollout, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, “The rollout of Android 16 on our smartphones demonstrates our commitment to providing faster, smarter, and more secure updates. We are ensuring our users experience the very best of hardware and software innovation combined. Android 16 brings the latest innovations from Google, enhanced with our own privacy and security features like Moto Secure, empowering users with personalization, connectivity, and security." 

"The speed of this rollout reflects our unwavering focus on customer-centricity and elevating the overall user experience," he further said. The rollout is being progressively extended to additional Motorola devices, the company confirmed.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends

