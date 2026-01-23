Motorola Signature launched in India with 5,200mAh battery: Check price, camera, features, display, and everything you can’t miss

Motorola Signature launch: Motorola has officially launched its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature, in India. The smartphone comes with high-end hardware, long-term software support, and a premium design, and is priced at Rs 59,999.

The Motorola Signature will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart starting January 30. It is offered in two colour options - Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive. As part of the launch offers, customers using HDFC Bank or Axis Bank cards can avail an instant discount of Rs 5,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 54,999.

Motorola Signature: Camera and battery

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony Lytia 828 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 50MP autofocus camera equipped in a punch-hole design.

It is powered by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, 10W wireless reverse charging, and 5W wired reverse charging.

Motorola Signature: Display and performance

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic 165Hz refresh rate. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and can reach a peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits. For screen protection, it is equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. While the chipset is positioned below the top-tier processors in the segment, it is expected to deliver smooth performance for regular usage, multitasking, and gaming.

Motorola Signature: Build and audio

The Motorola Signature is IP68 and IP69 certified for water and dust resistance and meets the MIL-STD-810H durability standard. It features a fabric-finished rear panel with an aluminium frame. Audio is handled by stereo speakers tuned by Bose, with support for Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Signature: Long-term support

The Motorola Signature runs Android 16 out of the box and includes Moto AI features focused on improving productivity and ease of use. Motorola has committed to providing seven years of Android OS and security updates, placing the device alongside brands like Samsung and Google in terms of long-term software support.