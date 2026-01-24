Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: Which Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phone is worth buying in 2026? Price, camera, display, AI features, battery compared

Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15 Price In India: As we move closer to Republic Day 2026, many smartphone brands are launching their flagship models in India, packed with cutting-edge features. The battle of premium smartphones intensifies with the Motorola Signature and OnePlus 15, both offering high-end performance, advanced AI capabilities, and top-tier specifications in the Rs 70,000 price segment. While Motorola emphasizes a bright FHD+ AMOLED display, sleek design, and long-term software support, the OnePlus 15 stands out with a slightly more powerful processor, a massive 7,300mAh battery, and a broader AI ecosystem.

Both phones feature triple camera setups, high-refresh-rate displays, and premium build quality, but they differ in price, portability, and specialized features. In this article, we compare the recently launched Motorola Signature and OnePlus 15 across price, camera, display, battery, and other key specifications.

Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: Display

The Motorola Signature comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPO panel featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making it highly durable for daily use. In comparison, the OnePlus 15 sports a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, also with a 165Hz refresh rate, but its peak brightness is 1,800 nits. While the OnePlus 15 has a higher resolution than FHD+, Motorola offers superior peak brightness and Dolby Vision support, giving it an edge for outdoor visibility and HDR content. (Also Read: Massive data breach alert: 149 million credentials exposed from Apple iCloud accounts, Gmail, and Instagram; Follow these tips to prevent it)

Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: Battery

The Motorola Signature’s battery specifics are not officially mentioned, but it supports standard fast charging. In contrast, OnePlus 15 comes with a massive 7,300mAh dual-cell battery, supporting 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. OnePlus clearly dominates in battery life and fast-charging capability, making it ideal for power users.

Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: Software support and updates

The Motorola Signature smartphone runs Android 16 with an impressive 7 years of OS and security updates, which is exceptional for long-term use. OnePlus 15 runs OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16) and promises 4 years of OS updates plus 6 years of security patches. Both offer long-term support, but Motorola slightly leads in extended software longevity.

Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: Processor

The Motorola Signature is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a high-end sub-flagship chipset suitable for smooth multitasking and gaming. The OnePlus 15, on the other hand, features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with Adreno 840 GPU, offering slightly higher performance for intensive tasks and gaming. Both devices are capable of handling heavy apps, but OnePlus 15 edges ahead in raw processing power.

Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: Weight

The Motorola Signature smartphone is slimmer and lighter at 6.99 mm thickness and 186 gm, making it easier to handle and more pocket-friendly. OnePlus 15 is thicker and heavier at 8.1 mm and 211 gm, which could feel bulkier during extended use.

Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: AI features

Motorola Signature integrates Moto AI tools like AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, and AI Group Shot, focusing mainly on photography and productivity enhancements. OnePlus 15, however, offers a broader AI ecosystem, including Plus Mind integration with Google Gemini, AI Portrait Glow, AI Recorder, AI Writer, AI Call Assistance, and AI Scan, providing more versatile AI-driven functionality beyond just camera improvements. (Also Read: Mobile Phone Storage Full? Follow THESE tricks to free up space and keep your smartphone fast without deleting photos or videos)

Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: Price

The Motorola Signature is available in three storage variants to suit different needs. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999, while the mid-tier 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant costs Rs 64,999. For those seeking maximum storage, the top-end 16GB RAM with 1TB storage model is available at Rs 69,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant and Rs 75,999 for the 16GB RAM+512GB storage variant.