Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Display, Camera, Battery, Design, Processor, and Price Compared – Which phone is worth buying in 2026?

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra Price In India: The flagship battle is heating up in India. Motorola unveiled its first-ever candybar flagship, the Motorola Signature, on January 23, featuring a sleek design, powerful performance, and a unique 24x7 Signature concierge service. Meanwhile, Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 series last year, with the S25 Ultra impressing with top-tier cameras, S-Pen support, and advanced Gen AI features. In this article, we compare the Motorola Signature and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra across display, camera, battery, processor, price, and other key features to see which flagship takes the lead.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Display

Motorola Signature offers a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a smoother 165Hz refresh rate and higher 6,200 nits peak brightness, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a sharper 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Design

Motorola Signature adopts a slim 6.99mm profile with an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and fabric-inspired Pantone finishes, giving it a lightweight, premium feel, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra opts for a bold titanium build with S-Pen integration and rugged durability.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Battery

Motorola Signature packs a slightly larger 5,200mAh battery and significantly faster 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery with slower 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Camera

Motorola Signature focuses on uniformity with triple 50MP sensors, including a periscope lens and 8K video support, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out with a massive 200MP main camera, complemented by 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses for versatile photography. For selfies and quality video calls, there is 12 MP shooter at the front.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Processor

The Motorola Signature is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB RAM, prioritising AI-driven performance and long-term software optimisation.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Colour Options

The Motorola Signature offers a refined look with Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive finishes, highlighting understated elegance and fabric-inspired styling. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Ultra provides a broader selection with Titanium Black, Silver Blue, Gray, and White Silver options.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Security Features

Motorola Signature relies on standard flagship security features like in-display fingerprint authentication, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra adds stronger protection with Samsung Knox, extended security updates, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and enhanced on-device AI privacy controls.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Android OS updates

Motorola Signature runs Android 16 out of the box with Moto AI features focused on productivity and usability, backed by a strong promise of seven years of Android OS and security updates. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers seven years of Android OS and security updates. It runs Android 16-based One UI 8.0/8.5 with enhanced Galaxy AI features.

Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Price

Motorola Signature targets the premium-but-competitive segment with prices starting at Rs 59,999, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra sits firmly in the ultra-premium category, launching at Rs 1,29,999 and currently retailing around Rs 1,07,440 on Amazon.