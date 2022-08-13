New Delhi: Smartphone maker Motorola has unveiled a new 5G budget smartphone Motorola G62 in India. The new phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 50 mega pixels multiple cameras, stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos, Android 12, and a 5000 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The sale for Motorola G62 is starting for both variants on 19 August on Flipkart.

Moto G62 prices and specs

The Motorola G62 prices at Rs 17,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost you by Rs 19,999. It comes in two dazzling colours – Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue.

You can avail Rs 1500 Off On HDFC bank Credit Card Non EMI Transactions and Rs 1750 Off On HDFC bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Besides, Citi Bank credit and debit offers 10% off, up to Rs 1750. Special off up to Rs 4000 (inclusive coupons and cashbacks) is available with the smartphone.

Motorola claims that Moto G62 will perform without the smartphone overheating thanks to the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 6 GB of RAM.

Both models have round curves, FHD 6.55 display, and sim tray, power button and volume panel on the sides. Moreover, the smartphone has three cameras - left one for dedicated macro vision camera, middle one has 50mp camera with quad pixel technology, and right one has 8mp ultrawide plus depth sensor.