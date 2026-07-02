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"Multiple layers of defence against scams": WhatsApp defends "usernames" feature as government issues notice

WhatsApp spokesperson said they have announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on the platform.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
"Multiple layers of defence against scams": WhatsApp defends "usernames" feature as government issues notice
Image Credit: &quot;Multiple layers of defence against scams&quot;: WhatsApp defends &quot;usernames&quot; feature as government issues notice

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