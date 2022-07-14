Musk again pokes fun at Twitter with 'poop' emoji amid court battle

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday once again demonstrated his "disparaging" behaviour towards Twitter by posting a 'pile of poop' emoji as the micro-blogging platform sued him over terminating the $44 billion takeover deal.

As Twitter sued Musk, the company also submitted an earlier poop emoji reply by the Tesla CEO to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as evidence of his "disparaging" behaviour toward the platform.

Now, when a follower posted a link about Twitter submitting a poop emoji tweet as evidence of his disparaging behaviour, Musk replied with the same emoji, along with "BS (bullshit)" as text.

= bs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

In May, Musk attacked Agrawal after the Twitter CEO went into finer details on how the micro-blogging platform is fighting spam and fake accounts, asking the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to probe whether Twitter's claim on the number of its user base is true.

The Tesla CEO even posted an emoji depicting a "pile of poop" to Agrawal on his Twitter thread that went viral on social media.

The Twitter lawsuit has been filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the US.

"In April 2022, Elon Musk entered into a binding merger agreement with Twitter, promising to use his best efforts to get the deal done. Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honour his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests," the complaint read.

"Musk apparently believes that he -- unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law -- is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," it added.

"Oh the irony lol," Musk tweeted shortly after news of the suit was made public.