MWC 2023: Realme GT3 With 240W Fast Charging Launched Globally, Check Price, Specifications, Release Date In India

New Delhi: China-based smartphone maker Realme launched Realme GT3 globally. After Realme GT3 was released by a Chinese phone manufacturer, it gained attention for its 240W fast-charging technology that can fully charge the phone in just 10 minutes. A 4600mAh battery powers the phone, and according to Realme, it can be charged to 50 percent capacity in just four minutes. It presently has the fastest charging speed of any phone.

Realme has employed a large vapour chamber that covers the phone's SoC and more than half of the battery to control battery temperature. To track heat, there are 13 temperature sensors on board. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 5 Major Changes Coming Into Effect From Today That Will Directly Impact Your Finances)

Realme claims the battery would retain 80 percent of its capacity after 1,600 cycles. There is also an intelligent mode selection feature that automatically changes the power according to usage - travel, sleep, and driving.

Specifications of Realme GT3

It has an Android 13 operating system, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are all part of the triple camera module on the back.

The "Pulse Interface System," a rectangular LED strip next to the camera on the back of the phone, is another feature that Realme promotes. It can alert you to notifications, serve as a charge indicator, and be customised in 25 colours.

Price of Realme GT3

The phone's base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at $649, which is equivalent to about Rs 53,000.