'Nano Banana' Trend: 25 Must-Try Prompts For Diwali 2025 On Google Gemini App

Google’s Gemini Nano Banana—powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model—is lighting up the internet this festive season. The trend lets users turn their selfies, couple portraits, and family photos into breathtaking Diwali posters brimming with light, color, and cinematic flair. Whether you want dazzling diyas or Bollywood-style charm, using the right prompts can make your image look straight out of a designer ad poster.​

Here are 25 creative Gemini Nano Banana prompts to try and make your Diwali 2025 photos shine brighter than sparklers.

Glamorous Portrait Prompts

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Create a Diwali portrait of me wearing a royal lehenga with gold embroidery, holding a diya under golden fairy lights, with cinematic bokeh lights in the background.” “A Bollywood-inspired couple photo in crimson and ivory attire, standing before a diya-lit temple with subtle fireworks in the sky.” “Make an elegant portrait in Manish Malhotra-style fashion, a glowing diya in hand, with the text ‘Happy Diwali 2025’ in stylish cursive typography.” “Generate a close-up festive selfie surrounded by floating diyas and marigold petals, soft golden lighting, and minimal sparkle effects.” “Create a dramatic 90s Bollywood frame—posing beside a vintage lamp post in ethnic wear with neon ‘Diwali Lights’ in the background.”​​

Family and Friends Prompts

“A cozy family photo inside a living room decorated with fairy lights, candles, and rangoli, everyone smiling and dressed in colorful ethnic outfits.” “Friends lighting diyas together on a balcony with a city skyline sparkling below, candid laughter captured naturally.” “Group photo of siblings decorating a rangoli made of marigolds and diyas with vibrant energy.” “Children playing with sparklers under the night sky while parents look on, warm festive tones all around.” “A grand family dining scene with traditional silverware, glowing candles, and festive sweets arranged beautifully.”​

Decor and Artistic Prompts

“A top-view of an intricate rangoli design in peacock colors surrounded by diyas casting warm shadows.” “Generate an image of a balcony decorated with lanterns, torans, and fairy lights glowing in deep golden tones.” “A modern Diwali setup featuring minimalist décor, candles, and floral petals under warm white light.” “A temple courtyard surrounded by diyas forming beautiful geometric patterns, with twilight colors in the background.” “Craft an image of glowing clay lamps placed on stairs, each lamp casting a soft reflection on polished tiles.”​

Creative and Quirky Prompts

“An animated-style portrait of a couple lighting diyas in a dreamy watercolor theme.” “A futuristic Diwali evening in a smart home glowing with neon lamps and interactive LED rangoli.” “A cinematic Diwali street with vendors selling diyas, sweets, and garlands under festive lights.” “A vintage-style festive photo that looks shot on film, with soft focus and warm tones.” “Turn me into a traditional goddess-inspired Diwali portrait, adorned with rich jewelry and golden lighting.”​

Social Media Poster Prompts

“A festive greeting poster featuring my portrait with ‘Happy Diwali 2025’ written in elegant Devanagari typography.” “A minimalist Diwali wallpaper with floating diyas and pastel background, perfect for Instagram Stories.” “Generate a cinematic Diwali greeting card with text overlay ‘Light up your world this Diwali’ in golden cursive font.” “A sparkling poster style portrait with bokeh background and text: ‘Brighter vibes, better year ahead.’” “Create a traditional Diwali greeting: me lighting diyas beside rangoli, with text in bold gold letters: ‘Shubh Deepavali 2025.’”​

How to Use These Prompts

To try these, open the Google app or Gemini AI Studio, switch to AI Mode or Gemini Nano, and simply type your chosen prompt. Upload a selfie or reference photo, hit Generate, and watch your Diwali vision come to life instantly.​