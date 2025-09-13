Nepal Prime Minister Discord: Everyone knows that Nepal is going through a political crisis. After Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government banned 26 social media apps, including Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook, Gen Z protestors took to the streets. Young protesters say they are fighting to end years of corruption in the country’s leadership. The unrest has brought down the government.

On Friday, President Ram Chandra Poudel appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Nepal’s new Prime Minister and dissolved Parliament. At 73, Ms. Karki, who was Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, has now become the country’s first woman Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Rumours suggest that Nepal’s Gen Z is using Discord to vote for the next Prime Minister. For those unfamiliar, Discord is a social platform popular among gamers, but it works differently from apps like Facebook or Instagram. The app became especially popular during the pandemic, when Gen Z began using it not only for gaming but also for general communication, creating servers on topics of shared interest.

According to media reports, such servers now has over 130,000 members. However, the exact location of these users is unclear, meaning people outside Nepal may also be taking part in the voting. By Wednesday, September 10, the server appeared to have chosen former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the next leader. According to the South China Morning Post, she crossed the 50% mark after 7,713 votes were cast.

What Is Discord And Who Launched It

Discord is a social platform originally designed for gamers. The communication app is launched by Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy in May 2015. Both co-founders had previously created gaming-focused platforms and wanted to provide a chat service that would not affect gameplay performance. The platform lets users communicate with their network without exiting the game. In a span of a year, Discord clocked more than 25 million users globally.

Discord Features

It is a communication platform that lets users interact through servers and channels. It offers text, voice, and video chat, along with features like screen sharing, live streaming, and moderation tools, making it popular for both casual conversations and community building. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched In India With Exynos 1380 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Price And Other Features)

Discord: How Many Users Can Be Active On A Single Server?

A Discord server is essentially a large online community where multiple channels can be created for smooth communication. These channels allow sharing of texts, images, and videos with ease. Each server can host up to 500,000 members, though only 250,000 can be active at once.