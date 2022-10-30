topStories
NETFLIX PROFILE FEATURE

Netflix 'Profile Transfer Feature' in India: Here's Step-by-Step guide to enable it

Earlier, Netflix had launched its first ads-based subscription model in some countries. It is a low-cost pack which shows ads before and during the shows.

Oct 30, 2022
  • Netflix has announced to roll out the ‘Profile Transfer’ feature in India.
  • Netflix recently announced that it is planning to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023.
  • Netflix had launched its first ads-based subscription model in some countries.

Netflix 'Profile Transfer Feature' in India: Here's Step-by-Step guide to enable it

New Delhi: Popular streaming giant Netflix has announced to roll out the ‘Profile Transfer’ feature in India that will allow users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to a new account when they start their own membership. The step is aimed to curb password sharing problem which Netflix has been grappling for a long time.

“We will never transfer your payment information, and Children profiles cannot be transferred. All saved games and game progress connected to a profile will move to the new account,” Netflix added.

Also, Netflix recently announced that it is planning to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023.

Here are steps to use Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature in India:

  1. Open Netflix in a web browser and sign into the account that has the profile you want to start a new account with.
  2. Visit the Account page in the Netflix account that you have opened. You can find this option in the profile selection drop-down on the homepage of the account.
  3. Go to the Profiles and Parental Controls section.
  4. Select the profile you want to start a new account with.
  5. Now select the Transfer link in the Transfer Profile section.
  6. Next, enter the email address and password you would like to use for the new account.
  7. Lastly, follow the prompts on the screen to finish setting up the new account.

Once Netflix has transferred the profile, it will show a prompt on screen to notify users.

