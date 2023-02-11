Netflix Strikes on Password-Sharing in Four More Countries; Imposes New Rules on Users
Password-sharing is a big problem for the tech company that causes a major revenue loss. Netflix has been developing many approaches to deal the issue across the world.
- Netflix strikes on password-sharing in four more countries.
- New restrictions put on Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.
- Netflix has been grappling from this issue for a long time.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Streaming-giant Netflix has expanded its password-sharing rules in four more countries after Latin America in order to generate more revenue from potential users. The new update includes set primary location, manage account access and devices, transfer profile, watch while you travel, and buy an extra member. Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain are chosen countries where the different approaches to address password sharing issue have been implemented for the aim to give members greater control over who can access their control.
ALSO READ | Alibaba Exits India; Sells its Entire Stake Holding in Paytm
“A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features,” Netflix said in the blog post.
It further said, “Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and Films. So over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.”
What are the changes?
- Set primary location – Netflix will help members to set up it so anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account.
- Manage account access and devices - Members can now easily manage who has access to their account from our new Manage Access and Devices page.
- Tranfer profile - People using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for — keeping their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more.
- Watch while you travel - Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental.
- Buy an Extra member - Members on our Standard or Premium plan in many countries (including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain) can add an extra member sub account for up to two people they don’t live with.
Live Tv
More Stories