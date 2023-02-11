Netflix Strikes on Password-Sharing in Four More Countries; Imposes New Rules on Users

New Delhi: Streaming-giant Netflix has expanded its password-sharing rules in four more countries after Latin America in order to generate more revenue from potential users. The new update includes set primary location, manage account access and devices, transfer profile, watch while you travel, and buy an extra member. Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain are chosen countries where the different approaches to address password sharing issue have been implemented for the aim to give members greater control over who can access their control.

“A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features,” Netflix said in the blog post.

It further said, “Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and Films. So over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.”

What are the changes?