AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and Claude have quietly become part of daily life for a lot of people. Such chatbots are genuinely useful for things like drafting an email or prepping questions before a doctor's visit. But there's a catch, and it's worth knowing before you type your next prompt.
A study from Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI looked at the privacy policies of six major AI chatbot developers, including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft. It found that all of them use conversations to train and improve their models by default, and some hold onto that data indefinitely.
Cybersecurity experts point out that most people don't realize just how much of what they type gets stored, studied, and potentially reused later. If your conversation contains anything personal or sensitive, this could become part of a data set in ways you have no control over.
Here's what experts say you should think twice about sharing.
First, avoid personally identifiable information. This means your full name, home address, phone number, and anything like a passport, license, or ID number. Typing this into a chatbot opens the door to identity theft, phishing, or your data ending up with third parties. Even uploaded files count here. If you're using ChatGPT to polish your resume, strip out identifying details first.
Second, be careful with intimate personal details. Chatbots feel more like a conversation than a search engine, so people tend to open up more than they realize. But anything you share about your mental state, relationships, or personal struggles isn't legally protected and could theoretically surface as evidence somewhere down the line. Experts are already concerned about how many people are treating these tools like a therapist or even a partner.
Third, skip your medical information. A lot of people now ask chatbots for health advice, but unlike your doctor, these platforms aren't bound to privacy and security of individuals' medical records and health information. If you do want to ask a health question, strip out anything that identifies you first.
Fourth, keep confidential work information out of it. Internal reports, client data, source code, or anything critical for your work, none of it belongs in a chatbot conversation. Even with strong security, your input can still get logged, and that alone could count as a policy or contractual violation.
Fifth, never share financial information. Paystubs, bank details, credit card numbers, and tax documents should stay far away from any chatbot. If exposed, this kind of data can be used for fraud, blackmail, or targeted scams against you or your family. For real financial guidance, talk to an actual advisor instead.
If you've already shared something you shouldn't have, most platforms let you delete chat history or opt out of having your data used for training. It won't undo what's already been processed, but it's a smart place to start.
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