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Never share THESE 5 things with ChatGPT: Here's what to do if you already did

A study from Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI looked at the privacy policies of six major AI chatbot developers, including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Never share THESE 5 things with ChatGPT: Here's what to do if you already did

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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