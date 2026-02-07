New Aadhaar App, UMANG to DigiLocker and DigiYatra: Best free government apps to save time, skip queues, and cut paperwork; Check features

Best Free Government Apps: In today’s fast-paced world of technology, standing in long queues and dealing with paperwork is still common for many people. However, things are now getting easier. The Indian government has launched several free mobile apps that help citizens access important services on their phones.

These apps allow users to check documents, apply for services, track requests, and book appointments without visiting offices. These government apps aim to make public services more accessible and efficient by reducing physical paperwork, cutting down long queues, saving time, and minimising effort.

UMANG App

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is India’s unified government app under the Digital India initiative, offering hundreds of central and state services on a single platform.

It allows citizens to access services such as bill payments, government schemes, Aadhaar and DigiLocker integration, pension services, and EPFO tasks across Android, iOS, web, SMS, and IVR. The app supports multiple Indian languages and simplifies e-governance through secure, anytime, anywhere access.

DigiYatra

DigiYatra is a biometric-based digital travel app designed to make airport journeys faster and paperless. It uses facial recognition technology to enable seamless entry at airport checkpoints without showing physical ID or boarding passes. Linked with Aadhaar and airline data, the app allows contactless verification, reduces waiting time, and enhances passenger convenience while ensuring data privacy and secure travel across participating Indian airports. (Also Read: Google’s AirDrop-Style Feature coming to more android phones in 2026: How to share files with iPhone)

AIS for Taxpayers

AIS for Taxpayers is an income tax service that provides a detailed view of a taxpayer’s financial transactions reported to the Income Tax Department. It includes information such as income from salary, interest, dividends, securities, and high-value transactions. The facility helps taxpayers verify data, give feedback on discrepancies, and ensure accurate income tax return filing with greater transparency and compliance.

Aadhaar App

The Aadhaar app is an official mobile application by UIDAI that allows users to access and manage Aadhaar services digitally. It enables features such as Aadhaar verification, offline e-KYC sharing, virtual ID generation, and checking Aadhaar authentication history. Users can securely share masked Aadhaar details, locate enrolment centres, and manage updates, making Aadhaar services safer, faster, and more convenient.

SWAYAM

SWAYAM is a government-backed online learning platform that offers free courses from Class 9 to postgraduate level. Developed under the Digital India initiative, it provides high-quality content from leading institutions through video lectures, reading materials, self-assessment tests, and discussion forums. Learners can access courses anytime, earn certificates after exams, and enhance skills across academic, professional, and vocational domains.

BHIM UPI

BHIM UPI is a government-backed digital payment app that enables instant money transfers using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Users can send and receive funds, pay bills, and scan QR codes for payments directly from their bank accounts without needing cash or cards. The app supports multiple banks, ensures secure transactions, and simplifies digital payments for everyday transactions across India.

NextGen mParivahan

NextGen mParivahan is a government-backed mobile app that digitizes vehicle and driver-related services. It allows users to carry digital driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates, check RC/DL details, and verify documents instantly. The app also provides features like e-challan status, permit details, and vehicle information, promoting paperless, secure, and convenient road transport management for citizens across India. (Also Read: MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9500s and 8500 chipsets in India for Next-Gen flagship and premium smartphones; check features)

DigiLocker

DigiLocker is a secure digital platform by the Government of India that allows citizens to store, access, and share official documents online. Users can upload documents like Aadhaar, driving license, education certificates, and government-issued IDs, or receive them directly from registered issuers. The app ensures authenticity, reduces paperwork, and provides anytime-anywhere access, promoting paperless governance and easier verification for citizens and authorities.