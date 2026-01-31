New Epstein File Release: Email claims Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates caught STD from ‘Russian Girls’; check net worth

Bill Gates Epstein Files: Newly released Epstein files have triggered widespread online discussion after an email screenshot made unverified claims involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, once again putting some of the world’s most powerful figures under public scrutiny.

The U.S. Justice Department recently released more than three million documents, including screenshots of alleged self-emails from July 18, 2013, attributed to Jeffrey Epstein. The emails reportedly claimed that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from ‘Russian girls’ and requested antibiotics to secretly give to his then-wife, Melinda, according to BBC reports.

The language used in the email is explicit and accusatory. The document release also revisits reports that Epstein threatened to expose Gates' alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017.

However, it is important to note that the screenshots are unverified, with no independent evidence supporting the claims. A spokesperson for Bill Gates has rejected the claims, calling them ‘absolutely absurd and completely false,’ and stated that they reflect Epstein’s frustration after Gates distanced himself.”

The multiple email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and billionaire Elon Musk appear in the newly released files, mostly discussing potential travel plans. In a November 2012 email, Epstein asked Musk how many people would be traveling by helicopter to his island. Musk replied that it would probably be just him and Talulah, and asked which day or night would have the “wildest party” on the island. The documents do not indicate whether the visit actually took place. (Also Read: Instagram is working on new feature to remove yourself from Close Friends: Here’s how to keep your account safe)

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His death, along with the release of documents related to his associates, has continued to fuel public scrutiny and speculation. The latest files also include undated photographs showing Epstein with Bill Gates at various locations. In one image, Gates is seen standing next to a woman whose face has been redacted.

Bill Gates-Melinda Divorce Linked to Epstein connection

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates were married from 1994 to 2021. In past interviews, Melinda said that Gates’s extramarital affairs and his connections with Jeffrey Epstein played a role in their divorce, though she didn’t share specific details. The Wall Street Journal reported that Melinda consulted divorce lawyers in 2019 over concerns about Gates’s ties to Epstein.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' Net Worth

Bill Gates dropped from fifth to twelfth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after his net worth fell from nearly $175 billion to $124 billion. He was overtaken by his former assistant and ex-Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer, whose net worth now stands at $172 billion.