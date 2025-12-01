New GTA 6 Animation Footage Leaks Online Through Former Rockstar Animator’s Reel

GTA 6 Launch: The Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto series has always been popular among gamers and fans. This time, new leaked footage of GTA VI has surfaced online, giving fans a rare glimpse of previously unseen animation sequences from the upcoming game.

The footage appeared on Vimeo as part of the demo reel of Ben Chue, a former character animator at Rockstar Games. The unexpected appearance of early development content has once again sparked discussions among fans about GTA 6.

Who Leaked the Footage?

Chue’s reel features approximately two minutes of animation work, but the first 19 seconds drew major attention among fans. The clips circulated widely after being shared on Reddit’s r/GamingLeaksAndRumours community. The short sequences appear to show early animations from GTA 6.

Chue has previously worked on several Rockstar titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Max Payne 3. His earlier portfolio of confirmed Rockstar projects has made the footage appear more credible to fans than recent AI-generated leaks.

Footage Shows Bicycle and Character Movement

One of the leaked clips shows a male character interacting with a bicycle placed on a street rack. The animation shows the character pulling the bicycle backward, adjusting his stance, and preparing to sit and ride. Fans noticed the detailed motion of the pedals shifting as the character places his feet. The interaction highlighted Rockstar’s characteristic style of realistic and physics-based animation.

Another portion of the video shows a female character standing on a truck and then jumping down onto the road.

The bicycle in the leak is labeled “LOMBike,” which appears to follow Rockstar’s long-running tradition of using fictional versions of real-world brands in their games.

Rockstar Yet to Respond

It is still not confirmed whether Rockstar Games will take action against the uploaded reel, as the footage only shows animation tests and not major gameplay elements.

The leaked reel continues to circulate across social media platforms, adding to ongoing interest in the highly anticipated GTA 6.