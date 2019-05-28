New iPhones may have full screen touch ID, LG OLEDs

San Francisco: This year's iPhone models could feature full screen touch ID among several changes, media reports said.

The trio of high-end 2019 iPhone models would, however, have relatively few design changes, beyond additional rear camera lenses, with production set to ramp up in the typical July-August time-frame.

Along with the addition of 5G, "the smartphone could also have 3D sensing via rear cameras, full-screen Touch ID and OLED screens from LG", MacRumors reported last week citing a Barclays analyst.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates had shared their expectations for both 2019 and 2020 model iPhones following their trip to Asia earlier this month, where they met with some suppliers within the iPhone maker's supply chain.

"LG may become a secondary supplier of OLED displays for 2019 iPhones, with a 10-30 per cent split of orders with Samsung, ahead of Apple transitioning all of its iPhones to OLED as early as 2020," the report added.

According to rumours, the 2019 iPhones are likely to sport frosted glass casing, bigger batteries, and a bilateral charging feature that would allow users to charge AirPods or an Apple Watch by placing them on the back of the device.