New Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: The brand's newest entry-level smartphone product is the Lava Blaze 5G. More RAM and storage than the previous model are among the intriguing new features of the phone.

A 6.5-inch 720p display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz is included on the Lava Blaze 5G. It has a 7nm Dimensity 700 processor running at 2.2 GHz and 4GB of RAM, which can be increased to 7GB using the Virtual RAM feature.

It includes 128GB of expandable storage that can be up to 1TB. It sports an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP main camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

The Lava Blaze 5G supports various Indian bands and dual sim (5G+5G), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS in terms of connectivity. A 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities is also included. Google's Android 12 operating system powers the phone.

There are two colour options for the phone: Glass Green and Glass Blue. Additionally, the business offers "Free Service at Home."

The new Lava Blaze 5G edition is now offered on Amazon for an initial price of Rs 11,499; after that, the price will rise to Rs 11,999.