OnePlus Nord series

New OnePlus Nord series likely to launch in India; Check price, features and more

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is cashing on the success of Nord series smartphones as it plans to launch Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G as its first budget smartphones in India.

According to GizmoChina, citing media reports, these two handsets are currently only sold in select few markets.

The company has released India-specific OxygenOS builds for the OnePlus Nord N100 and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, according to an automated OnePlus update tracker Telegram channel.

There were only two regional software builds for these two smartphones before this, the report said.

But now, with the addition of India, the number of builds has been incremented to three for both of them -- OnePlus Nord N100 - NA (North America), EU (Europe), IN (India) and OnePlus Nord N10 5G - GLO (Global), EU (Europe), IN (India), it added.

OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB RAM.

The OnePlus Nord N100 runs Android 10. It houses a 5000mAh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor and paired with 6GB RAM.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G runs Android 10 and houses a 4300mAh battery.

Recently, the company unveiled the latest addition to its flagship OnePlus 9 series -- 9R 5G -- that is specially designed for gaming enthusiasts.

The OnePlus 9R 5G comes in two storage variants -- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB -- at Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively. 

OnePlus Nord seriesOnePlus Nord N100OnePlus Nord N10Nord N10 launchNord N100 launch
