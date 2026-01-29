New photo editing feature: From removing sunglasses to style changes, google photos gets AI tools in India

Google on Wednesday launched a new artificial intelligence-powered photo editing feature in India, allowing users to edit images in Google Photos by simply describing the changes they want. The feature works through voice or text commands, making photo editing easier and more accessible for users.

The company announced the rollout through an official blog post, stating that the feature is powered by advanced Gemini AI capabilities. According to Google, the new tool is designed to help users bring their ideas to life without manually adjusting editing tools.

How it works?

To use the feature, users need to open a photo in Google Photos and tap on the option “Help me edit.” After this, they can describe the changes they want, such as removing an object, adjusting colours, or changing facial expressions. The AI then automatically applies the requested edits.

Google said users can now ask Photos to remove accessories like sunglasses, open closed eyes, or make a person smile. For these edits, the feature uses images from a user’s private face groups, allowing the AI to generate more accurate and personalised results.

Language support

The AI editing feature is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Gujarati. It works on Android devices with at least 4GB of RAM and requires Android 8.0 or later. Google has not yet confirmed when the feature will be expanded to other platforms or devices.

New editing tools

Along with the main feature, Google has also introduced conversational editing, which allows users to switch between editing tools by simply giving instructions like “make the background blurry” or “remove glare.”

Another addition is personalised edits, where users can ask Gemini to modify specific people in photos by name. Google has also introduced Nano Banana, a feature that allows users to transform images into new styles by describing the desired look.

To improve transparency, Google is adding support for C2PA content credentials in Google Photos. This will attach a digital label to edited images, showing their origin and edit history, which will help users identify AI-modified content.