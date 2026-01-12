New Security Rules: What Is Smartphone Source Code? Government Denies Report Forcing Apple, Samsung, And Other Mobile Phone Makers To Share It

New Smartphone Security Rules: The government has denied a report by an international news outlet that claimed it wants to force smartphone companies to share their source code and make major software changes for security reasons. As per reports, this plan had upset big tech giants like Apple and Samsung. However, the IT Ministry said these claims are misleading, noting that the report did not include any statements from the smartphone makers or the industry groups that represent them.

This move comes after India proposes requiring smartphone makers to share source code with the government and make several software changes as part of a raft of security measures, prompting behind-the-scenes opposition from giants like Apple and Samsung. Notably, smartphone makers closely guard their source code. To recall, the Apple declined China's request for source code between 2014 and 2016, and US law enforcement has also tried and failed to get it.

The Centre’s PIB has fact-checked the Reuters report and said that the Government of India has not proposed any move to force smartphone makers to share their source code. It also added that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has started discussions with stakeholders to create the most suitable rules for mobile security.

What Is Smartphone Source Code

A smartphone’s source code is the set of instructions written by developers that tells the phone’s software how to work. It includes the code behind the operating system (like Android or iOS), system apps, and core features such as calling, messaging, security, and app permissions. This code controls how data is processed, how apps run, and how the phone protects user information.

For users, source code is usually hidden and managed only by the company that built the software. For governments or developers, accessing source code can help check for security flaws, but it can also raise concerns about privacy, intellectual property, and misuse. (Also Read: Can Public Wi-Fi At Railway Stations Expose Your Online Search? Here’s How To Protect Your Sensitive Data)

MeitY In Talks With Smartphone Industry

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been talking with industry representatives to understand technical challenges, compliance issues, and global best practices followed by smartphone makers. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said these discussions have been going on for several years and should not be seen as a sudden policy change.

The IT Ministry said these consultations are part of its regular talks with the industry on safety and security standards. It added that the government is continuously working to protect user data in a fast-changing digital world. The ministry also said it is engaging with industry stakeholders in a constructive way and will review all genuine concerns with an open mind, keeping the interests of both the country and the industry in focus. (Also Read: What Is AI Voice Scam? Indore School Teacher Duped Of Rs 1,00,000; Here's How To Avoid)

World’s Second-Largest Smartphone Market

Tech companies have pushed back against a proposed set of 83 security rules, saying there is no global example for such measures. According to people familiar with the talks and a Reuters review of confidential documents, the rules would also require companies to inform the government about major software updates. The firms warn that this could expose sensitive and proprietary information.

The proposal is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader push to strengthen user data security as online fraud and data breaches continue to rise in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market with nearly 750 million devices.