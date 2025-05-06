New WhatsApp Photo Scam Revealed: How Scammers Are Using Images To Steal Your Money - Dirty Trick Explained

New WhatsApp Image Scam: While the government and authorities focus on educating people about online scams, cybercriminals are constantly adopting new methods to deceive people. Scammers are now using WhatsApp to trick people in new ways. This time, they’ve gone beyond fake links, OTP scams, and digital arrests. A new scam has recently come to light that uses seemingly harmless photos hiding malware inside to steal information. In this article, you will learn about this new WhatsApp image sharing scam and how to stay safe.

The Technique

To execute this scam, cybercriminals send an image file containing hidden malware to the target's WhatsApp. As soon as the user downloads and opens the picture, the malware gets activated and attacks the device. The malware targets sensitive information like banking details and passwords. In some cases, it even gives scammers remote access to the user’s phone.

If the victim doesn’t open the photo, scammers may call and trick them into opening the file. Cyber experts have advised users to be cautious against opening any image files sent from unknown sources.

According to the reports, in one case from Jabalpur, a man got a WhatsApp call from a stranger. The caller asked him to identify someone in a photo. When the user clicked on the image, it enabled the hackers to infiltrate his device. Soon after, the scammer stole Rs 2 lakh from his bank account.

How To Stay Safe?

-- Do not download photos, videos, or links from unknown WhatsApp numbers.

-- Turn off auto-download in WhatsApp settings.

-- Avoid opening files that look big or strange.

-- Block and ignore unknown callers or suspicious messages.

-- Report incidents on the Cybercrime portal: https://cybercrime.gov.in.