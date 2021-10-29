Nikon Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera launched in India

New Delhi: Nikon India Private Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation Tokyo on Friday launched a full-frame (Nikon FX-format) Z series mirrorless camera Nikon Z 9 in the Indian market.

The new Z 9 body only will be available for sale across Nikon Authorized Store in India starting end of November 2021 at Rs 4,75,995.

Nikon’s first 4-axis vertical and horizonal tilting monitor and integrated vertical grip will have users capturing the best moments in comfort, even under the harshest conditions, said a company statement.

The Z 9 also features the world’s largest variety of simultaneous subject detection amongst mirrorless cameras, with its tenacious autofocus (AF) offering, and the Real-Live Viewfinder without blackout period. Users will be among the first to enjoy shooting with stunning 8K in-camera recording for up to 125 minutes for making it the most practical camera for location shoots, it added.

The Z 9 can also continuously shoot at 20fps to capture over 1,000 frames in JPEG or RAW formats, even when flicker reduction is turned on. This is a first for Nikon that is made possible with the high processing capability and large buffer of EXPEED 7 and the fast write speed of a CFexpress Type B card.

Bringing a solution with higher resolution, the Z 9 offers in-camera video recording in high-quality 8K30p and 4K/30p/60p/120p - a few of the very firsts for Nikon and the highest video performance in Nikon history. Users can also choose to record in 4K with a wide range of frame size/frame rate from 24p to 120p available in multiple formats, even when recording in slow motion.