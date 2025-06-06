Nintendo Switch2 India Launch On THIS Date --Check Features And Expected Price

New Delhi: After massive success of Nintendo Switch, the gaming company launched Switch2 on 5 June 2025, for gaming enthusiasts who had been restlessly waiting for the launch of the next generation of switch around the world.

Switch2 consoles have gone out of stock globally within a day of its roll out. Priced at $499, Switch 2 comes with some major features upgrade over previous gen Switch.

Major Specification of Switch2

Display: Nintendo Switch2 comes with larger 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen with HDR10 support and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports up to 4k resolution at 60Hz with HDR and 1440p at 120Hz.

Performance: Nintendo Switch2 is Powered by Nvidia Terga T239 chip with an octa-core ARM CORTEX- A78C CPU AND 12SM Ampere GPU. Switch2 comes with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM AND Faster loading speed.

Storage: It comes with 256 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB with help of microSD.

Controllers: Switch 2 comes with new joy controllers attach magnetically and include mouse-like capabilities allowing sliding across surfaces for precise control, enhancing gameplay experience.

Battery Life: Switch 2 can give around 6.5 hours of onscreen time on single charge.

Nintendo Switch2 India Launch date

While the global launch of Switch2 happned on 5 June, it will only be available in India from 8 June 2025. The price of Switch2 is expected to be somewhere around Rs 58,000 and Rs 65,000.

Launched in 2017, Nintendo sold around 150 million units of Switch first gen worldwide as of December 2024. Before switch series Nintendo was struggling due to poor sales of Wii U which resulted in loss of profit and market share.

(Written/Edited by Aman Choudhary)