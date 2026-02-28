No cloud, no internet: Meet NVIDIA-powered AI for legal drafting & analyzing sensitive files locally

Mumbai: Lexlegis.ai has launched a new legal AI system that works without the cloud or even the internet. Called Lexlegis.ai On-Desk, the system runs completely offline. The idea is simple. One can draft and analyse sensitive legal documents without sending any data outside their own devices. This means better privacy and tighter control over confidential files.

At the heart of the system is an AI setup powered by NVIDIA hardware and models. It uses the NVIDIA DGX Spark platform and the Nemotron AI model, supported by a Grace Blackwell-class AI supercomputer, to deliver the required performance. This whole setup does not require internet access or cloud infrastructure. All processing happens locally.

The platform is trained on a curated database of statutes, judgments and regulatory materials. This allows users to interact with legal documents, summarise them, and even draft new content quickly. The latest Nemotron 3 Nano model is designed to handle both reasoning and non-reasoning tasks. In simple terms, it can analyse complex legal arguments and also assist with routine drafting work with good accuracy.

The company, in an official statement, said, "It is deployed with the new Nemotron 3 Nano, a large language model (LLM) trained from scratch by NVIDIA and designed as a unified model for both reasoning and non-reasoning tasks." This setup could be useful for legal practitioners as they often deal with highly confidential information.

"Legal professionals increasingly need AI systems they can trust, not only for accuracy, but for absolute control over their data. Lexlegis On-Desk redefines legal AI deployment by combining world-class performance with complete privacy, enabling organizations to work with confidence in the most sensitive legal environments," said Saakar Yadav, Founder, Lexlegis.ai.

Tobias Halloran, Director of EMEAI Startups and Venture Capital at NVIDIA, said, "India's AI startup ecosystem is primed for acceleration, driven by exceptional technical talent and global ambition. NVIDIA is accelerating this momentum by giving founders direct access to accelerated computing and scalable AI infrastructure."

It's worth noting that there are already several legal AI tools in the market, such as Spellbook, LegalFly, CoCounsel and Lexis+ AI, but each one works in its own way and excels in different kinds of legal tasks.

This information is gathered from different media reports, and user discretion is advised.