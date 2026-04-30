No dashcam? No problem: Here’s how you can use your smartphone for video recording

Smartphone dashcam: In a time when road safety and evidence matter a lot, many drivers are turning their smartphones into dashcams. But how exactly can you do it without spending extra money on a dedicated device? A dashcam records your journey and can be crucial in case of accidents, insurance claims, or on-road disputes.

Traditional dashcams are sometimes expensive, but your smartphone already has the camera and enough storage to do that job easily.

What you need before starting

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To use your phone as a dashcam effectively, make sure you have:

A sturdy windshield or dashboard mount to hold your phone steady

A car charger to keep the battery from draining

Enough storage space for video recording

A reliable dashcam app from your app store

Step-by-step guide to set it up

Follow these simple steps to turn your phone into a working dashcam:

Install a dashcam app

Download a trusted app like DailyRoads Voyager or AutoBoy Dash Cam. These apps are designed for continuous recording and loop storage.

Mount your phone properly

Place your phone on the dashboard or windshield where it has a clear view of the road. Make sure it does not block your driving view.

Adjust camera angle

Set the camera to capture both the road ahead and a small portion of the car’s hood for better perspective.

Also Read: Why do keyboards have bumps on F and J keys? Here’s the hidden reason behind it

Set video quality and storage options

Choose a balance between quality and storage. Most apps allow loop recording, which automatically deletes old footage.

Enable auto-start features

Many apps can start recording automatically when you begin driving. Turn this on for convenience.

Connect to a power source

Recording video drains the battery quickly, so always plug your phone into a charger while driving.

Important tips for better performance

Keep your phone cool to avoid overheating

Clean the camera lens for clear footage

Avoid using other heavy apps while recording

Check local laws regarding recording in public places

Also Read: Why do SIM cards have a cut on corner? Here’s the hidden reason behind it

Is it a good long-term solution?

Using your phone as a dashcam is a smart and cost-effective option, especially for occasional drivers. However, frequent drivers may still prefer a dedicated dashcam for better durability and convenience.

With the right setup, your smartphone can become a useful safety tool on the road, with no extra investment required.