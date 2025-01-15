Advertisement
No Internet Tomorrow 16 January 2025? Influencer's Claim On Global Internet Blackout Goes Viral

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2025, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: An influencer's claim on global internet outage on 16 January 2025 has left social media in splits, with some wittily remarking that they will save the video for future trolling.

The video deriving its source from one of the episodes of the iconic TV show "The Simpsons" showed that the whole world will face an internet blackout on January 16, 2025. 

Over the past several year, The Simpsons has gained immense popularity for its uncanny and bizarre similarity with real turn of events. Social media users have repeatedly used clips from The Simpsons, funnily terming the creators as time travellers.

Social media users were however quick to find wit and sarcasm in the now-viral video that spreads rumors on unavailability of internet on 16 January.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankur Nandan (@ankurnandanofficial)

The instagram video shared by the influencer on global internet outage has garnered over 45 million views on instagram.

"16 January ko yaad dilana," commented a user. "Video save कर लेता हु 16 जनवरी को गाली दूंगा," wrote another.

