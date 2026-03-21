No more language barriers? WhatsApp to offer auto-translate message feature in 21 languages for iPhone users

WhatsApp Auto-Translate Message Feature: In a world where conversations cross borders in seconds, language is often the only barrier left. Now, that may soon change. WhatsApp for iPhone is reportedly working on a feature that could automatically translate messages across 21 languages, making global chats smoother than ever. Imagine receiving a message in Spanish, French, or Hindi and instantly understanding it without switching apps.

This upcoming update could transform how users communicate, whether for work, travel, or personal connections. As messaging becomes more inclusive and seamless, WhatsApp’s latest move signals a big step toward breaking language barriers right inside your chat window.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could automatically translate messages in both personal chats and group conversations. The feature was spotted in an iOS beta update and aims to make communication across different languages much easier. It could also remove the need for users to manually translate messages. Adding further, the upcoming feature is expected to support smooth multilingual conversations, helping users connect and chat more comfortably with people from different regions. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets massive price cut in India after Galaxy S26 series launch; Check specs and other features)

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WhatsApp Auto-Translate Message Feature: How it works

The much-anticipated auto-translate feature in WhatsApp will be integrated directly into chat settings, allowing users to easily enable automatic message translation, according to media reports. Once activated, incoming messages will be instantly translated into the user’s preferred language, making conversations more seamless and accessible. The report also highlights that translations will be processed locally on the device using Apple APIs. This ensures that chats remain secure with end-to-end encryption, as no messages will be sent to external servers.

Adding further, users will have the option to download language packs for offline use, allowing translations even without an internet connection. While translated messages will appear automatically, users can still view the original text or disable translations whenever needed. (Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G launched in India with 7,200mAh battery; Check camera, display, price and bank discount offers)

WhatsApp Auto-Translate Message feature still in development

However, the auto-translate message feature in WhatsApp is still under development and is expected to roll out in a future update. The goal is to make conversations more convenient for users. Currently, users need to manually select a message and tap the “Translate” option to view its meaning. While this gives control over which messages to translate, it can become time-consuming when dealing with multiple messages, making the process less efficient.