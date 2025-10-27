No More Lost Reels: Instagram Introduces Watch History Feature For Users In India; How To Use It

Instagram Watch History For Reels: Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has introduced a new Watch History feature for Reels. This update allows users to easily view all the Reels they have previously watched, eliminating the hassle of searching for a video they forgot to like or save. The announcement was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who confirmed on his broadcast channel that the Watch History feature is now live for many users worldwide, including those in India.

Remember when you had to save a Reel or send it to yourself or a friend just to find it later? That is no longer necessary. Instagram has finally introduced a dedicated Watch History section, similar to the one YouTube and TikTok has offered for years. This new section allows users to view all the Reels they have previously watched, with options to sort or filter them easily.

According to Adam Mosseri, users can sort videos by date, either from oldest to newest or vice versa, and even filter them by a specific date range or creator. Adding further, if you have watched something you do not want to keep in your watch history, you can remove those Reels individually or in bulk. (Also Read: Instagram New Restyle Feature: Users Can Edit Photos And Video Using Meta AI Prompts; How To Use It)

Instagram Watch History Feature: How To Use It

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and go to your profile.

Step 2: Tap the three-line menu at the top right and choose Settings.

Step 3: Go to Your Activity.

Step 4: Tap Watch History.

Step 5: You will see your recently viewed Reels, with options to sort and filter them for easier browsing.

Earlier this year, Instagram increased the maximum length of Reels from 90 seconds to 3 minutes. The app also added a new feature that lets creators dub their Reels in Hindi, Portuguese, English, and Spanish. This feature uses Meta’s AI to automatically translate and match the lip movements in different languages.