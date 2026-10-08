New Delhi: ChatGPT is getting a new way to present answers. OpenAI has begun rolling out Intelligent UI, a feature that can turn a normal response into an interactive experience with diagrams, charts, forms, buttons and tools.
It is part of OpenAI’s GPT-6 update and aims to make answers easier to understand and use within the chat. Instead of giving users text as the only format, the AI assistant can decide when a visual explanation or an interactive component would be more useful.
The feature can create an interactive diagram to explain how something works, show a comparison side by side or build a tool that users can operate without leaving the conversation. OpenAI says the system chooses the format based on the question. A simple query can still receive a regular text response.
For example, someone asking about a complex concept could receive a diagram that allows different parts to be explored. A comparison could appear in a side-by-side format. Someone planning a trip could get an itinerary with a map showing the places included in the plan.
The feature can also create small tools based on a user's request. OpenAI has demonstrated examples such as a savings calculator, a dinner bill splitter and simple games. These tools are generated for use within the conversation, so the user does not have to open a separate website or application for the task.
The system can also create visual explanations that respond to changes made by the user. This can help with subjects where changing one input affects another result. OpenAI has described the feature as a way to explore ideas, learn concepts and adjust an answer through controls built into the response.
The Intelligent UI update is part of the broader GPT-6 launch. OpenAI says GPT-6 can begin answering while it continues to think or use tools. GPT-6 starts displaying its answer before it has finished processing the request. More details appear on the screen as the response develops.
OpenAI’s developer announcement says GPT-6 Instant begins answering questions that require web search 44% sooner on average than GPT-5.6 Instant. The company said the measurement refers to the time taken to begin answering, rather than the total time needed to complete the response.
The update started on October 7 for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users. Free and Go users began getting access on October 8. Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users receive GPT-6 Sol, while Free and Go users get GPT-6 Luna. Enterprise access can depend on workspace administrator settings.
Intelligent UI is available in ChatGPT’s Chat tab. It is not available in the Work tab or Voice. Users can also select a simpler response style through settings by going to Personalisation, then Layout and Visuals and selecting Simple.
The feature does not mean every answer will suddenly include graphics. OpenAI says ChatGPT can still use plain text when that is the most useful format. The interface changes according to the type of request and the kind of information the user needs.
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