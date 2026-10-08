Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /No more plain text answers? ChatGPT's new 'Intelligent UI' now builds calculators, maps and diagrams in your chat

No more plain text answers? ChatGPT's new 'Intelligent UI' now builds calculators, maps and diagrams in your chat

OpenAI’s new Intelligent UI gives ChatGPT more ways to present information, including interactive diagrams, calculators, maps, charts and buttons. The feature is part of the GPT-6 update and lets users interact with some answers directly in the conversation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
No more plain text answers? ChatGPT's new 'Intelligent UI' now builds calculators, maps and diagrams in your chat
Image Credit: ChatGPT Intelligent UI with interactive tools. (Photo: Superpower Daily)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG set to debut on October 15: Here's what to expect
2
3
4
5