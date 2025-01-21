No More Stress Over SIM Signal, Telecom Connectivity; Govt Launches New Facility --Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL Users Should Know

New Delhi: In big move to enhance telecom accessibility, security, and empowerment across India, the Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, launched a suite of citizen-focused initiatives on Monday. Key highlights of the event included the launch of the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App,National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 and the inauguration of the Intra Circle Roaming facilityat DBN Funded 4G Mobile Sites.

Intra Circle Roaming at DBN funded 4G Mobile Sites To Stop SIM signal issues

During the event, the Union Minister inaugurated Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) at DBN-funded 4G mobile sites. He emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “This is a crucial pillar, with three of our TSPs – BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance – joining forces to leverage each other’s infrastructure at all DBN-funded sites. With nearly 27,836 such sites, we are ensuring not only connectivity but also providing customers across the country with the freedom of choice.”

ICR between TSPs at DBN funded 4G mobile sites will enable subscribers of multiple TSPs to enjoy 4G services from a single DBN funded tower instead of having multiple towers for the various TSPs. Therefore, more subscribers are benefited through a lower CAPEX investment of the operators and Government. This initiative promises seamless 4G connectivity for over 35,400 rural and remote villages served by approximately such 27,000 towers.

Sanchar Saathi Mobile App

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App, available for both Android and iOS platforms, provides users with critical tools to secure their telecom resources and combat telecom frauds. Key features include:

· Chakshu - Reporting Suspected Fraud Communications (SFC): Users can report suspected calls and SMS using app and directly from mobile phone logs.

· Know Mobile Connections in Your Name: Citizens can identify and manage all mobile connections issued in their name, ensuring no unauthorized usage.

· Blocking Your Lost/ Stolen Mobile Handset: Lost or stolen mobile devices can be swiftly blocked, traced and recovered.

· Know Mobile Handset Genuineness: The app offers an easy way to verify the authenticity of mobile handsets, ensuring users purchase genuine devices.

With over 90 crore smart phone users in the country, the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App aims to ensure that every individual has access to these vital services with just a few taps on their smartphone.