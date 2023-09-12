Nokia G42 5G With 90 Hz Display Launched In India: Check Price, Review, Flipkart, And More

New Delhi: Nokia has expanded the G-series in India by releasing its new 5G phone there. A Qualcomm chipset powers the Nokia G42 5G, which also has an IP certification. The Redmi 12 5G, Realme 11 series, and a few other brands now on the market compete with the new Nokia phone.

Nokia G42 5G: Price

Interested ones can buy the 6GB and 128GB variant of the smartphone for Rs 12,599.

Nokia G42 5G: Sale Date

Nokia G42 is now available in India. The sale of the smartphone will be starting on September 15 across the nation.

Nokia G42 5G: Display

The 6.56-inch HD+ display of the Nokia G42 5G features a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a maximum brightness of 560 nits. The phone has an 8.55mm thickness and weighs 193 grammes.

Nokia G42 5G: RAM And Storage

The company is designing and producing the phone with about 65 percent recycled plastic. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage that can hold up to 1TB when using the microSD card slot.

Nokia G42 5G: Specifications

It uses the stock Android 13 operating system without any bloatware or adverts, which is typical for devices in this price category. For the gadget, Nokia guarantees two OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

A 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor make up the phone's triple rear camera system. An 8MP fixed-focus camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front of the phone.

A 5000mAh battery that supports 20W charging speed via QC 3.0 and PD 3.0 standards has been included in the device by Nokia.