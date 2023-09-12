trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661434
NewsTechnology
NOKIA G42

Nokia G42 5G With 90 Hz Display Launched In India: Check Price, Review, Flipkart, And More

Nokia G42 is now available in India. The sale of the smartphone will be starting on September 15 across the nation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nokia G42 5G With 90 Hz Display Launched In India: Check Price, Review, Flipkart, And More File Photo

New Delhi: Nokia has expanded the G-series in India by releasing its new 5G phone there. A Qualcomm chipset powers the Nokia G42 5G, which also has an IP certification. The Redmi 12 5G, Realme 11 series, and a few other brands now on the market compete with the new Nokia phone.

Nokia G42 5G: Price


Interested ones can buy the 6GB and 128GB variant of the smartphone for Rs 12,599.

Nokia G42 5G: Sale Date

Nokia G42 is now available in India. The sale of the smartphone will be starting on September 15 across the nation.

Nokia G42 5G: Display

The 6.56-inch HD+ display of the Nokia G42 5G features a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a maximum brightness of 560 nits. The phone has an 8.55mm thickness and weighs 193 grammes.

Nokia G42 5G: RAM And Storage

The company is designing and producing the phone with about 65 percent recycled plastic. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage that can hold up to 1TB when using the microSD card slot.

Nokia G42 5G: Specifications

It uses the stock Android 13 operating system without any bloatware or adverts, which is typical for devices in this price category. For the gadget, Nokia guarantees two OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

A 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor make up the phone's triple rear camera system. An 8MP fixed-focus camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front of the phone.

A 5000mAh battery that supports 20W charging speed via QC 3.0 and PD 3.0 standards has been included in the device by Nokia.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train