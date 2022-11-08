Nokia G60 5G is on sale in India; Check price, specs and other key details

New Delhi: The smartphone maker and the parent company of Nokia, HMD has launched the next gen Nokia G-series smartphone called Nokia G60 in India last week. But the latest smartphone has gone on sale today in India. You can purchase the Nokia G60 5G in India starting today through Nokia’s Mobile’s official website and other retail stores.

Nokia G60 5G price and offers

The smartphone is launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999 with a basic variant of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes in Black and Ice colour variants. Those buyers who had pre-ordered the device will get a Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599 free with the smartphone.

Nokia G60 5G specs

The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ display, a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Android 12 mobile operating system and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Nokia has promised three years of security updates and of years of warranty with this smartphone.

Speaking to the camera, the Nokia G60 5G smartphone has a tripe rear camera setup – 50MP + 5MP and 2MP. The smartphone sports an 8 MP camera front camera for selfies. The phone also supports camera features such as capture fusion for UW, Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, Tripod Mode, Night Selfie and AI Portrait mode among other things.