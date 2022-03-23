Nothing announces Phone (1), check smartphone’s expected launch date, features

New Delhi: Nothing, the company founded by Carl Pei, is all set to launch its first smartphone in global markets. The London-based consumer tech company has announced that its first smartphone will be named Phone (1).

In an event on March 23, Pei shared a few details about the upcoming much-awaited smartphone. As it was expected, Phone (1) will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform. Moreover, the smartphone will run on an Android-based operating system Nothing OS.

In a tweet, Nothing said, “You’ve speculated, and now you know. Nothing phone (1) is officially coming. It’s unlike anything else. Summer 2022.” The company also shared a link to sign up for receiving the updates of the smartphone.

You’ve speculated, and now you know. Nothing phone (1) is officially coming. It’s unlike anything else. Summer 2022. Sign up for the latest updates on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. pic.twitter.com/Lo4UPkk7MT — Nothing (@nothing) March 23, 2022

Interested buyers can share their email IDs to get the latest updates related to the launch of Phone (1). There are no updates on how the smartphone looks and its other features.

“Having raised $144M, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market," said Carl Pei.

"Having raised $144M, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market," said Carl Pei.

"We are also doing a new $10M round of community investment so that our supporters get the chance to be part of our journey going head to head against the giants of the industry," he was quoted as saying in a report by Mint.

When will Phone (1) launch?

CEO and Co-founder Pei has announced that Phone (1) will launch in the summer. As of now, the company hasn't revealed the launch dates of the smartphone, which will be the second device under Nothing's hood.

