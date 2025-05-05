Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Samrtphone Sale Goes Live: Check Specifications, Offers, And Price In India

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro In India: Nothing recently launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India. Now, the sub-brand of the London-based technology company has announced the open sales for the CMF Phone 2 Pro in the country. The smartphone offers a best-in-segment triple-camera system, a brilliantly bright display, and a premium design. It is the slimmest and lightest smartphone Nothing has ever designed.

At just 7.8 mm thick and weighing only 185 g, the CMF Phone 2 Pro feels nearly weightless—5 percent thinner than the CMF Phone 1. The newly launched smartphone will be available in White, Black, Orange, and Light Green colour options.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Price And Introductory Offer In India

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and INR 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, inclusive of bank or exchange offers. As a special introductory offer on May 5, the smartphone will be available at a reduced price of Rs 16,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+256GB variant, inclusive of all applicable offers in the country.

On Day 1, buyers of the CMF Phone 2 Pro can avail a combined benefit of Rs 2,000, which includes an exchange bonus of INR 1,000 and a bank offer of INR 1,000 applicable on all leading banks.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro: Availability

Interested Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma and all leading retail stores in India, starting today,12 noon onwards.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications

The phone features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, offering a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate for smooth and responsive interactions. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

The device is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa-core processor, clocked up to 2.5GHz, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for efficient performance. It runs on Android 15 with the custom Nothing OS 3.2 on top.

The phone supports Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD) functionality. On the photography front, the smartphone sports a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens on the rear, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Adding further, the handset comes with the USB Type-C audio support and a bottom-ported ultra-volume speaker delivering 150 per cent louder output.