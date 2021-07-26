हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nothing Ear 1 app

Nothing Ear 1 to launch on July 27, app available on Google Play Store

Nothing Ear 1 app is also listed on the Google Play Store and the app description brings out some of its key features.

Nothing Ear 1 to launch on July 27, app available on Google Play Store

Ahead of its launch on July 27,  Carl Pei-owned Nothing has come up with a companion app of Ear 1. The upcoming truly wireless earbuds (TWS) will be priced at Rs 5,999. 

Besides that, the Nothing Ear 1 app is also listed on the Google Play Store and the app description brings out some of the key features of the Nothing Ear 1 app. Picture this, it will come up with three different modes of ANC for starters - Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and off. The Noise Cancellation mode will come up with two sub-modes called Light and Maximum.

This app will further allow users to customise the touch controls as per their preferences and will be equipped with an in-app equaliser. Also, users will be given a choice to either enable or disable the in-ear detection feature which will automatically start playing or pause music whenever the user wears or removes the earbud.  

This app will also have a “Find my Devices” feature which is quite similar to Apple’s Find My and it will help users to find their missing earbuds. It is expected to play a music which will further help in finding their Nothing Ear 1 earbuds.

Nothing has already confirmed that the device will come up with a transparent design language and will come up with an ANC support with three microphones. 

