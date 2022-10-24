Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds first look leaked; check expected price, launch date, other details here

Nothing had unveiled its first TWS earbud Nothing Ear (1) last year and since the device gained immense popularity due to their unique transparent design, the work was underway to bring its successor Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbud. Now, according to reports, Nothing is likely to reveal the Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds on October 26.

Homegrown tech platform 91mobiles in collaboration with tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has shared exclusive photos of Nothing's upcoming TWS earbuds from Nothing Ear (2). Nothing brand was founded by Carl Pei and it first came up with Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing ear (1) earbuds.

The leak suggests that there are incognisable changes in the exterior of the Nothing ear (2). The audio device now carries the brand name 'ear 2' instead of the Nothing logo. The device remains transparent and the see-through internals concept is likely to be a constant feature given its huge popularity.

However, details related to hardware are likely to be revealed in the coming days. According to the report, Nothing will be hosting an event on October 26 where it is likely to launch Nothing Ear (stick). The upcoming wireless earbuds from Nothing come in a unique lipstick-like case with refreshed colour options. Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for sale via Myntra and Flipkart. Nothing has described Nothing Ear (stick) as a featherlight offering and claimed that the device weighs only 4.4grams.

For those who don't know, the Nothing ear (1) has 11.6mm dynamic drivers, Clear Voice technology and the device supports AAC and SBC codecs. The device boasts hybrid active noise cancellation. The stems of the device support touch and slide controls. The battery backup of the device is up to 34 hours with ANC off and up to 24 hours with ANC switched on when using the case. The device supports Bluetooth 5.2 and is priced at Rs 5,999. The Nothing Ear (2) is expected to be priced at around Rs 7,000 as per various reports.