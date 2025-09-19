Nothing Ear 3 Earbuds Launched With 'Talk Button' On Case; Check Specs, Price And Other Features

Nothing Ear 3 India Launch: Nothing has launched its new wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3. The devices are available in Black and White colour options. For the first time, the earbuds’ case includes a ‘talk’ button, designed for taking calls in noisy places. Users just need to press and hold the button to speak.

The Nothing Ear 3 earbuds use two microphones and beamforming technology to deliver clearer voice quality in noisy surroundings. They are also the first in the series to combine metal elements with Nothing’s iconic transparent design.

The company says the new Super Mic feature can reduce noise by up to 95 dB and can be activated using the ‘Talk’ button on the case. Beyond calls, this button can also be used to record voice notes directly through the default voice memo apps on both iOS and Android devices.

Nothing Ear 3 Wireless Earbuds Specifications

It comes with 12mm dynamic drivers, promising deeper bass and a wider soundstage. They support static Spatial Audio along with AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs for high-quality streaming. The earbuds also feature in-ear detection, low-lag mode, Hi-Res certification, and an IP54 rating for both the earphones and the charging case, making them resistant to dust, sweat, and light rain.

On the battery front, Nothing claims up to 5.5 hours of playback with ANC on and 10 hours without, while the charging case provides an extra 38 hours of backup. The case supports both fast charging and wireless charging, and a quick 10-minute charge can deliver up to 10 hours of playback. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Series Sale In India Begins Today: Massive Crowd At Delhi, Mumbai Stores; Check EMI Options, Bank Offers, Price)

On the connectivity front, the Ear (3) is compatible with Bluetooth 5.4 and offers seamless pairing options like Google Fast Pair for Android, Microsoft Swift Pair for Windows, and iOS compatibility.

Nothing Ear 3 Wireless Earbuds Price And Availability

The Nothing Ear 3 earbuds are priced at Rs 25,800 in India. The global pre-orders will begin on September 18 through the official Nothing website and select retail partners, with open sales starting on September 25 in select regions. Meanwhile, the earbuds are also expected to arrive in India, the company has not yet revealed an official launch date.