Nothing Ear Stick online sale in India starts from November 17 on THESE platforms; check price & other details

New Delhi: Nothing launched its much-touted Ear (Stick) recently. In the US, the recently released Nothing Ear (Stick) costs $99, while in the EU, it costs EUR 119. On October 28, Nothing launched a limited supply of the wearable globally. Sales will start on November 4 in a few key international countries, including the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The business has already begun taking pre-orders for the gadget. After months of rumours and leaks, the UK-based technology giant will be sold in India for Rs 8,499 starting on November 17, 2022, on Flipkart and Myntra.

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei remarked outside the launch ceremony, "I can't wait for consumers to get their hands on our third product, Ear (Stick), as we're about to cross one million units sold worldwide. It provides our most cutting-edge sound experience to date while maintaining comfort. The case's unusual but useful twist opening is modelled after the shapes of lipsticks.

Specifications of the Nothing Ear (Stick)

The Nothing Ear (Stick) weighs only 4.4 grammes without the case and has IP54 dust and water-resistant protection. The recently released Nothing Ear (Stick) has a 12.6 mm dynamic driver with PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate) and PU (Polyurethane) diaphragms on the hardware front.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) has Nothing's Clear Voice technology, which, uses three high-definition mics and a sophisticated algorithm to analyse over one million noises for calls that are wind- and crowd-proof, according to the firm. For an audio experience that is more tailored, it also has a bass lock feature.

The recently released wearable includes compatibility with Google's Fast Pair and Microsoft's Swift Pair technologies for connectivity. While Microsoft's Swift Pair feature supports Windows 10 and Windows versions 1803 and above, the Fast Pair feature only supports Android versions 6.0 Marshmallow and higher or Google Play Service versions 11.7 and higher.