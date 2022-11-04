Nothing Ear Stick Price In India Buy On Flipkart Discount Rs 1000 Check Release Date

Nothing Ear Stick Price In India on Flipkart: There is good news for Nothing lovers. Now you can buy the much-awaited Nothing Ear Stick even before the sale begins on November 17 and in fact, and if you already have a Nothing product, then it's going to cost lesser to you. Nothing has announced to give a discount of Rs 1000 on its Ear (Stick) to buyers who already have a Nothing product - be it Nothing Smartphone or Nothing Ear 1. This was announced by Manu Sharma, Vice President & General Manager of Nothing India.

"As a thank you, our supporters can experience Ear (stick) for less. We are giving Rs 1000 off on Ear (stick), only on Flipkart, exclusively to anyone who owns a Nothing product. You can use it on 14 Nov, 12 PM during our limited drops. Or wait for open sales, when you can use it anytime from 17 Nov, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart. Offer is valid for a limited time period," said Sharma.

Thus, if you have a Nothing product, you can buy the Nothing Ear (Stick) on November 14, three days before the November 17 sale date. Though the discount is a limited-time offer, it will be available from November 17 as well.

Nothing Ear (Stick) claims to offer 7 hours of listening time and up to 3 hours of talk time with the earbuds and has a 12.6 mm custom driver. It is priced at Rs 8,499. The device is available for sale in 40 countries including the UK, USA and Europe starting today. However, in India, Nothing Ear (stick) will be available from November 17 on Flipkart and Myntra only.

Nothing Ear Stick weighs 4.4g per earbud and comes with Bass Lock Technology - a smart software that measures the user’s unique ear canal shape and the fit of the earbuds, and detects how much bass is lost during wear. It then adjusts the equaliser automatically to the optimal level.

Ear (stick) press controls are located on each earbud and work even if your fingers are wet. The press controls allow users to play, pause, skip tracks, activate voice assistance and change volume.