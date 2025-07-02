Nothing Headphone1 Launched In India, Check Price, Specification And Other Details

New Delhi: London Headquartered Nothing has launched it's first full size headphone called Headphone 1 on July1 in India .

Design

The headphones have a unique design with a transparent panel on the earcups that shows a pattern inspired by old cassette players. The color scheme includes red accents and techno-industrial elements.

Build Quality

The build quality is strong, with aluminum earcups, good plastic, and soft PU foam.

Weight and Comfort

The headphones weigh about 320 grams. The clamp force is moderate, and after a few hours of use, the weight may be noticeable.

Noise Cancellation

The headphones support active noise cancellation (ANC). ANC works well for low-frequency sounds like humming but is less effective for mid and high-frequency sounds such as conversations.

Sound Quality

The sound is tuned in collaboration with KEF. It performs well with modern pop and Bollywood songs. The bass is balanced but not very heavy. The Nothing X app allows users to boost the bass. Spatial sound without head tracking provides a wide soundstage, while active head tracking is more aggressive.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life lasts over 40 hours with ANC on. Charging is fast, with 5 minutes of charging providing a couple of hours of playback, and a full charge taking about two hours.

Connectivity

Bluetooth connection is stable and reliable.

Call Quality

The headphones have four microphones and use AI to reduce background noise and improve call quality.

Price

The Headphone 1 is priced at Rs 19,999.