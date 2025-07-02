Nothing Headphone1 Launched In India, Check Price, Specification And Other Details
Known For it's Unique Tranparent design Nothing now has launched it's new Headset in Indian Market.
New Delhi: London Headquartered Nothing has launched it's first full size headphone called Headphone 1 on July1 in India .
Design
The headphones have a unique design with a transparent panel on the earcups that shows a pattern inspired by old cassette players. The color scheme includes red accents and techno-industrial elements.
Build Quality
The build quality is strong, with aluminum earcups, good plastic, and soft PU foam.
Weight and Comfort
The headphones weigh about 320 grams. The clamp force is moderate, and after a few hours of use, the weight may be noticeable.
Noise Cancellation
The headphones support active noise cancellation (ANC). ANC works well for low-frequency sounds like humming but is less effective for mid and high-frequency sounds such as conversations.
Sound Quality
The sound is tuned in collaboration with KEF. It performs well with modern pop and Bollywood songs. The bass is balanced but not very heavy. The Nothing X app allows users to boost the bass. Spatial sound without head tracking provides a wide soundstage, while active head tracking is more aggressive.
Battery Life and Charging
Battery life lasts over 40 hours with ANC on. Charging is fast, with 5 minutes of charging providing a couple of hours of playback, and a full charge taking about two hours.
Connectivity
Bluetooth connection is stable and reliable.
Call Quality
The headphones have four microphones and use AI to reduce background noise and improve call quality.
Price
The Headphone 1 is priced at Rs 19,999.
