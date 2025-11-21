Nothing OS 4.0 Update: Check Key Features, Eligible Devices And What’s New
Nothing OS 4.0 includes a mix of Android 16 upgrades and several features designed specifically by Nothing. Some of the major additions include: Extra Dark Mode, Pop-Up View, Multiple new lock screen clock designs etc.
Nothing OS 4.0 Update: The Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 update is set to begin rolling out from Friday, 21 November, the company has officially confirmed. The announcement is followed by months of anticipation, as the update comes after several weeks of testing. Nothing opened the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta programme in late October, allowing users to try the new software early.
In a message posted on the Nothing Community platform, the company thanked beta testers for their feedback and confirmed that the general rollout is now ready. A short post on X also highlighted the launch, stating: “Nothing OS 4.0. Let your phone bring flow to your life. General Release. 21 Nov.”
Expected Devices in First Rollout
Although Nothing has not released an official list of devices that will receive the stable update first, the company’s open beta has suggested some hints. Based on the models included in the beta, the following phones are expected to get Nothing OS 4.0 from day one:
- Nothing Phone 2
- Nothing Phone 3
- Nothing Phone 2a
- Nothing Phone 2a Plus
- Nothing Phone 3a
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro
New Features Powered by Android 16
Nothing OS 4.0 includes a mix of Android 16 upgrades and several features designed specifically by Nothing. Some of the major additions include:
- Extra Dark Mode for deeper and more comfortable nighttime viewing
- Pop-Up View, a feature that lets users open apps in floating windows
- New 2×2 Quick Settings tile for more accessible controls
- Multiple new lock screen clock designs
- Essential Apps, a collection of user-created widgets that can be shared on the Nothing Playground platform
The Nothing Phone 2 series will also be equipped with the “Stretch” camera feature, which is already available on the Nothing Phone 3. Additionally, the update introduces the Lock Glimpse function across supported models.
