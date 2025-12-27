Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolled Out For CMF Phone 1 And CMF Phone 2 Pro Users In India; Check Features And Timeline

Nothing OS 4.0 Update Features: Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has started rolling out Nothing OS 4.0 updates to its smartphone lineup. This update marks a major software upgrade for both the CMF Phone 1 and the newer CMF Phone 2 Pro. The update has begun the public rollout of Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 to CMF Phone 1 and CMF Phone 2 Pro users in India.

The software upgrade brings new features, UI enhancements, smoother animations and deeper customisation options that refine user experiences. Notably, the update will be rolled out for the CMF Phone 1 first, and later for the Phone 2 Pro model.

Nothing OS 4.0 Update: Features

CMF phones running Nothing OS 4.0 will get a refined and cleaner user interface with updated UI elements, refreshed status bar icons, new lock screen clock styles, and a simpler Quick Settings layout for easier access. The update also introduces an enhanced Extra Dark Mode that delivers deeper blacks, better contrast, and reduced power consumption.

Users will see more widget sizes and layouts for apps like Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time, offering better customisation. Adding further, CMF Phone users can hide apps from the App Drawer, enjoy improved haptic feedback at both maximum and minimum volume levels, and experience richer notification interactions.

Notably, Nothing OS 4.0 is a major Android upgrade, moving devices from Android 15 to Android 16, bringing the latest security updates, performance improvements, and system-level enhancements.

Nothing OS 4.0 Timeline

The update is rolling out in phases. CMF Phone 1 users will receive Nothing OS 4.0 first, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro will get the update in early January. The update will be delivered automatically via OTA over the next few days.