Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Camera And UI Upgrades; Check Features And How To Install It

Nothing OS 4.0 Update: Nothing has started rolling out the NothingOS 4.0 update, its latest custom skin based on Android 16, for three of its smartphones which includes the Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a, and Nothing Phone 2a Plus. The new software brings UI changes, new creative tools and privacy upgrades, along with device-specific firmware versions. Notably, the update officially began on 28 November for the Nothing Phone (2), Nothing Phone (2a) and the newly added Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

Nothing OS 4.0 arrives with different build numbers for each model. The Phone (2) receives build number B4.0-251119-1654, while the Phone (2a) gets B4.0-251120-1747. Meanwhile, the Phone (2a) Plus is updated with build number B4.0-251120-1812.

NothingOS 4.0 Update: Features

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The new software update introduces several new features and refinements across the system. Users can now hide apps directly from the home screen, and the app drawer has been improved for smoother navigation. The Nothing app icon has been redesigned with a fresh look, adding to the visual refresh.

The camera system receives multiple upgrades, including intensity adjustment, stretch-style filters, longer Motion Photo recordings with audio, and new Nothing-branded watermarks and artistic frames for creators.

The camera interface itself has also been revamped with an updated UI and better interactions. Adding further, the update enhances the Glyph lights, search bar, and app drawer behaviour, bringing subtle yet noticeable improvements throughout the system.

NothingOS 4.0 Update: How To Install

Step 1: Open Settings > System > System updates to confirm there are no pending updates on your device.

Step 2: Remember that Nothing OS 4.0 is a major update with a download size of about 3–5GB.

Step 3: Ensure your phone has enough free storage space to download and install the update smoothly.

Step 4: Charge your device to at least 40% before starting the installation to avoid any interruptions.