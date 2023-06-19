Nothing Phone 2: Expected Specifications, Features, Design And Pricing

After almost a year of launching the much-hyped Nothing Phone 1, the company is now all set to unveil Nothing Phone 2 in a global launch event next month. While expectations for the upcoming Nothing phone are pretty high, the company has also announced its official launch date i.e., 11 July 2023 at 8:30 PM IST. With the phone's launch event a month away, it is expected that the version will come with updated performances and better design and specifications. While the company is yet to announce the phone's features, specifications, and price, a few expected renders of the upcoming phone have appeared online, hinting about what Nothing Phone 1 will bring to the table.

Nothing Phone 2 launch date

The company while announcing the official launch date of Nothing Phone 2 wrote, "Come to the bright side. Phone (2) is nearly here."

It further revealed the launch date i.e, 11 July 2023 20:30 IST on nothing.tech.

Nothing Phone 2 design (expected)

It is being said that Nothing Phone 2 will go through redesigning, especially in the lighting elements on the phone's back panel and camera module, to help give an "enhanced visual appeal."

Besides that, the phone might also have curved edges that will help give users a better hand feel and grip. The phone might come in two colours - Black and White.

Nothing Phone 2 features and specifications (expected)

Nothing Phone 2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with a 4,700mAH battery and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. Also, it may run on Android 13-based custom UI.

While there are no words on the phone's cameras, it can be expected that with the chipset, the camera quality might also improve.

Nothing Phone 2 pricing (expected)

While the London-based company is yet to reveal the phone's official price, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has said that it will be "more premium" than the former one, as cited by Mint.

Speaking of which, the phone which might be slightly pricier than the first one may come around Rs 40,000- Rs 45,000 in India.